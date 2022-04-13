Inflation Hits New 40-Year High Hubble Confirms Comet With 85-Mile-Wide Nucleus Apple's Macro Photography Contest Are Meal Kits More Expensive Than Groceries? Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Elden Ring
Spring Haul Event: Grab Everyday Beauty for Up to 50% Off at Ulta

Find all your favorite beauty products during this limited-time deal.

Robin Mosley
Robin Mosley
Deal
Savings
Price

Ulta Beauty is back with a new deal for up to 50% off beauty products in-store and online through Saturday, April 16. Unlike the retailer's recent 21 Days of Beauty sale, this Spring Haul event has everything available, including makeup, makeup brushes and other essential beauty.

You can get items online or in-store; any products exclusive to online will have the tag "online only." There are a ton of deals that stand out. Duke Cannon is 30% off, Wet N Wild is 40% off and Revlon is 40% off. Arguably, Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul event is one of the better deals you'll find this year, the discounts are so deep. And when you spend $35, you'll get free shipping.

Up to 30% off select moisturizers
Ulta Beauty

There are over 100 moisturizers from brands including La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Pacifica and more. Both morning and night creams are available with and without retinol. And prices start at $5, with the highest price coming in at $41 for a Vitamin C face cream from La Roche-Posay.

See at Ulta Beauty

Up to 30% off select serums
Ulta Beauty

Serums on sale range from hydration to anti-aging. Prices start at $8 and can get as high as $38. The majority of the bestsellers are from popular brands, including CeraVe, Urban Skin RX and Neutrogena.

See at Ulta Beauty

Up to 30% off select cleansers
Ulta Beauty

All cleansers on sale are reasonably priced, with options from Ulta, Garnier, ELF and more. There are both full-and travel-size products, and daily or micellar cleansers. Prices start at $3 and the most you'll spend on one item is $22.

See at Ulta Beauty

Take a look at additional Ulta Beauty deals during this event and head over to Ulta Beauty for more:

