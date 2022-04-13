Spring Haul Event: Grab Everyday Beauty for Up to 50% Off at Ulta

Deal Savings Price





Ulta Beauty is back with a new deal for up to beauty products in-store and online through Saturday, April 16. Unlike the retailer's recent 21 Days of Beauty sale, this Spring Haul event has everything available, including makeup, makeup brushes and other essential beauty.

You can get items online or in-store; any products exclusive to online will have the tag "online only." There are a ton of deals that stand out. Duke Cannon is , Wet N Wild is and Revlon is . Arguably, Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul event is one of the better deals you'll find this year, the discounts are so deep. And when you spend $35, you'll get free shipping.

Ulta Beauty There are over 100 moisturizers from brands including La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Pacifica and more. Both morning and night creams are available with and without retinol. And prices start at $5, with the highest price coming in at $41 for a Vitamin C face cream from La Roche-Posay.

Ulta Beauty Serums on sale range from hydration to anti-aging. Prices start at $8 and can get as high as $38. The majority of the bestsellers are from popular brands, including CeraVe, Urban Skin RX and Neutrogena.

Ulta Beauty All cleansers on sale are reasonably priced, with options from Ulta, Garnier, ELF and more. There are both full-and travel-size products, and daily or micellar cleansers. Prices start at $3 and the most you'll spend on one item is $22.

