Spongelle's infused body buffers are $14 today

Spongelle

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Spongelle is now having a for men and women.

I recommend this company's products for a variety of reasons. One, it has a wonderful aroma. Each loofah is laced with flower or fruit tones that have a strong scent before use, and blooms once it comes into contact with water. Two, it works. A typical loofah requires a lot of lather and usually requires more soap after a few minutes in the water. This brand, on the other hand, lathered effectively, remained soapy, exfoliated my skin and remained soapy till the next use.

What surprised me the most was the loofah's sturdiness. It's not a delicate fabric that crumbles beneath your hand's weight; instead, it's designed to spring back into shape, and it did each time.

Spongelle's hand cream was another product I tested. I had French lavender, which of course smelled great. It's one of those hand creams that you'd equally want to share and hoard if someone asked if you had any. It wasn't a particularly thick cream, but it did provide adequate covering and a lingering scent that one would expect from a perfumed product.

Things are selling out fast, so get over to Spongelle as soon as possible if you want anything from this sale.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.