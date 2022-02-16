Soothe Your Skin for Months to Come With This Bogo Deal From First Aid Beauty

Photos by First Aid Beauty/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

If you're a fan of First Aid Beauty or struggle from sensitive skin, this is an offer you don't want to miss. If you buy one 14-ounce Ultra Repair Cream for . All you have to do is pick your scent and add it to the cart and the other Ultra Repair Cream will automatically be added. But keep in mind that you cannot mix and match scents, so choose your scent wisely.

I tried First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream months ago when my skin was at its worst (redness and flare-ups), and it completely calmed it down within a few days. That's in part due to its use of oatmeal, an ingredient that many of us know is fantastic for sensitive skin. Another reason why this cream is a must-have is because it's fairly thick, which I think works best for hydration (at least for dry skin). And the brand doesn't use artificial fragrances that irritate sensitive skin, either. So with all of these benefits, I'd safely say it's worth trying this cream out.

You can choose from three scents during this deal: sweet vanilla peach, sugar plum and fresh pear. And while I've only used the unscented Ultra Repair Cream, its effectiveness will be the same whether you apply it on your face or the rest of your body.

