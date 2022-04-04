Some Mickey Mouse, Baby Yoda Hand Sanitizer Recalled

D3sign/Getty Images

If someone in your household has hand sanitizer with an image of Mickey Mouse or "Baby Yoda" from The Mandalorian, it could be included in a recall announced Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Best Brands Consumer Products is recalling two lots of its Mickey Mouse and Mandalorian-branded 2.11-ounce hand sanitizer after FDA testing found benzene in a lot of the Mandalorian (in a blue or green bottle) and methanol in a lot of the Mickey Mouse sanitizer. Both are ethyl alcohol 68% formulas.

The lot numbers are available on the recall announcement page, along with expiration dates and photos of the hand sanitizer. Both batches were imported by Best Brands and produced by a third-party manufacturer, the company said. If you have a recalled product, you should stop using it and properly throw it away.

Benzene is a carcinogen that, over a long period of time or in large doses, can cause cancer in the blood and other health effects. Many personal care products have been recalled over benzene contamination in recent months, possibly due to increased testing, including Suave antiperspirant spray last week.

A "substantial" exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, damage to the nervous system or death, according to the announcement from the FDA and Best Brands.

No adverse events related to the recalled products have been reported. Customers can ask questions or request a refund by contacting Best Brands. Adverse events can be documented through the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.