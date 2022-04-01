Snag New Poo-Pourri Bundles for Up to 40% Off

Poo-Pourri has a new deal that's too good to pass up. Right now, new bundles are up to 40% off. What I like about Poo-Pourri's air freshener sprays is how quickly they act. Some sprays work better than others, but they all work well to mask any stinky smell inside and outside your home -- even in your office.
This sale is only for bundles. So you won't find Poo-Pourri's bidet attachment, wipes or its deodorant on sale. (That said, if you are looking to try the deodorant, it's worth a purchase. I'd compare Poo-Pourri's deodorant to two brands I use religiously -- Native and Myro. It's similar to Native in the texture and aroma, while it's similar to Myro in its sustainable packaging.)
There is no expiration date for this bundle, but I've found that Poo-Pourri deals only last about a few days. Check out just some of the products you can score today:
- Sweet Seat bundle (plum notes): $19
- Thank You Berry Much bundle (berries and earth notes): $24
- Glitter bundle (floral and vanilla notes): $30
- Awesome Blossom bundle (floral notes): $21
- Into the Woods bundle (wood notes): $17
