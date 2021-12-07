Sephora is back with an all-new beauty event you don't want to miss

Sephora

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Sephora has an all-new sale that's available for all three tiers of its Beauty Insiders program. From now until Dec. 12, you can get using the offer code GIFTEASY, and with no promo code needed. And if you're not already a Sephora member, you can join the Beauty Insider program for free.

Here's everything you need to know about this deal:

Both offers can be claimed in-store and online

You can only use the 20% discount promotion once

There's a purchase limit of five Morphe and three Tarte Shape Tapes per transaction for the 20% off discount

The 20% off discount is not valid for Sephora Collection, The Ordinary, Dyson, Oribe, Chanel, MAC Cosmetics and Viva Glam products



The 30% off Sephora Collection deal has no use limits

Even with limitations, you still have a wide range of options available to you thanks to Sephora's vast selection of cosmetics and skin care products. So don't miss out on this great opportunity to stock up on your favorite items while supplies last.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.