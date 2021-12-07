AWS outage Alexa Together The Matrix Awakens Best movies of 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
Sephora is back with an all-new beauty event you don't want to miss

You won't go home empty-handed during this epic deal.

Sephora has an all-new sale that's available for all three tiers of its Beauty Insiders program. From now until Dec. 12, you can get 20% off your purchase using the offer code GIFTEASY, and 30% off Sephora Collection with no promo code needed. And if you're not already a Sephora member, you can join the Beauty Insider program for free.

 Here's everything you need to know about this deal: 

  • Both offers can be claimed in-store and online
  • You can only use the 20% discount promotion once
  • There's a purchase limit of five Morphe and three Tarte Shape Tapes per transaction for the 20% off discount
  • The 20% off discount is not valid for Sephora Collection, The Ordinary, Dyson, Oribe, Chanel, MAC Cosmetics and Viva Glam products
  • The 30% off Sephora Collection deal has no use limits

Even with limitations, you still have a wide range of options available to you thanks to Sephora's vast selection of cosmetics and skin care products. So don't miss out on this great opportunity to stock up on your favorite items while supplies last.

