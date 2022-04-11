Score a Free Gift With a $75 Purchase at Kora Organics

Kora Organics

Kora Organics has a new deal where anyone who spends will get a free mini turmeric glow moisturizer. While this deal has no clear end date, it's likely it could end some time this week, so if you've been wanting to try this brand and get a freebie, now's your time.

During this offer, you can shop for over 20 products, including the and the , two beauty care gems that made my skin glow when I tried them back in 2021. I don't use exfoliating products very often, but when I do, I use this mask because it's not too harsh on my face. And I use the facial oil daily because it smells good and locks in hydration. When it comes to purchasing skin care products, you'll want to be sure you select ones that are appropriate for your skin type. And with this sale, you should easily find something that will meet your skin care needs for the warmer weather.

Here's a list of just a few skin care products you can get during this sale that will help you get the freebie:

