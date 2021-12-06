Score 25% off beauty products at Londontown USA

Londontown USA

Londontown USA is having a holiday sale where you can if you use the promo code JOLLY25 at checkout.

For nail care and hand care, this brand is one of my favorites since all of the products are colorful, quick-drying and enjoyable to apply and remove. Outside of the nail and hand care used, I've tried the , and it lathered well and smelled as lovely as you would expect from a cosmetics company. This type of deal is ideal for people who enjoy collecting polish and nail care items, as well as those looking for a present for someone who does.

While there are several items on sale in this offer, UV gels and gift cards are not included. You have until Dec. 20 to get in on this deal.

