Space station emergency tied to Russian missile test Xbox at 20: Looking back PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals Black Friday ad scans
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save up to 30% off body care with this Black Friday deal

Snag lotion from Macy's for yourself and for a friend.

macy-body-care
Macy's
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

As someone who enjoys a good-smelling lotion that also moisturizes my skin, I can promise you that picking up a few of these items during this Macy's sale will not only keep your skin hydrated, but will also protect it from the harsh winter weather on the horizon. 

See at Macy's

For $18.20, you can buy this Mango and Macadamia Intense Body Balm from Herbal Dynamics Beauty, which has goji extract, shea butter and other delicious hydrating ingredients. For $14, you can get a vegan and sulfate-free bodywash from the Be Well brand. Once you're done showering, replenish your skin with the No B.S. body moisturizer for $20. If gift baskets are your thing, there are plenty options from the brand Lovery -- just choose a scent. If nothing else, every product on sale here would make a great stocking stuffer for a lot of people on your holiday gift list.  

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.