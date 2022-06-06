Save in Style With EyeBuyDirect’s BOGO Sale on Select Glasses

On the hunt for that perfect summer look? A new pair of glasses or shades can make a big difference.

Right now you can get two new looks for the price of one at the online glasses retailer, EyeBuyDirect. When you buy one pair of glasses, you'll get a second pair for free when you use the promo code 2FORHUE at checkout. There's not an expiration date listed on this offer, but eyewear deals tend to come and go pretty frequently. So it's best to get your order in sooner rather than later.

There are over 1,500 different pairs of glasses to choose from, with glasses for every face and style. You don't need to get two of the same pair to qualify for the discount, so feel free to mix and match. There are, however, a few restrictions: This offer does not apply to frames from Ray-Ban or Oakley, at least one pair must cost $15 or more and the discount will always be applied to the lower-priced pair.

To find your perfect match, you can filter the glasses by shape, material, color and more. And not only can you fit any pair with your lens prescription, you can also add other helpful features like blue-light blocking, transition lenses and polarization. Frames , and go all the way if you're looking to splurge.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.