Save in Style: Get 50% Off Prescription Lenses With the Purchase of a New Frame

With summer on its way, you have a great excuse to give your wardrobe a refresh for the season. A new pair of glasses can give you a whole new look, and right now, LensCrafters has a deal where you can do just that for less. All month long, when you purchase new frames, you'll get the lenses for 50% off. This offer runs until May 30, so you've got some time to shop around, but be sure to get your orders in before then.

This is a great chance to save cash on new frames with a new -- or the same -- prescription, but there are some restrictions and exclusions. The deal can't be combined with any other offers or promotions, and select frame brands are excluded, including Oakley, Cartier, Kato and Lindberg.

There are still plenty of sleek designer frames that do qualify, however, like these stylish square frame or these timeless . There are hundreds of discounted frames to choose from, so no matter your style, you're sure to find a pair that completes your look.

