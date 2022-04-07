Save Big on Beauty Products During Sephora's Spring Savings Event

Sephora

Sephora is back with a new deal for beauty insiders. Using the offer code SAVESPRING, all members will April 11. If you're not a Sephora beauty insider member, you can sign up for free. Here's how the savings break down: Rouge members (spend $1,000) get 20% off, VIB members (spend $350) get 15% off and insiders (free) get 10% off.

This sale is online and in-store, although some items are only accessible online. There are a lot of skin care brands in this offer, including Tatcha, which I tried and loved for its hydration. As a suggestion, you can't go wrong with Tatcha's or . But you have a variety of choices, including La Mer, Estee Lauder, Dior and more.

There are several standouts in as well, with over 300 items to choose from. Some are award winners, such as , while others, like , are all about clean beauty. And if you're looking for BIPOC-owned brands, you'll be able to get those at reasonable prices too.

While you're shopping, don't forget to pick up sunscreen to keep your skin supple and protected from harmful rays. Or check out our best list for the best sunscreen for 2022 for more options.

