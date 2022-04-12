Save 25% on Fleur & Bee Products Today

Amazon

Some moms admire makeup, some love fashion and others love skin care. In honor of Mother's Day, you can on Fleur & Bee skin care products through May 18 on both Amazon and Fleur & Bee's website with the promo code FLEURANDMOM.

Since I first discovered this brand, I've had nothing but praise for it because it's both affordable and fragrant. It also uses a combination of thick and thin serums that can be easily absorbed by the skin. And because a little bit of product goes a long way, you won't have to buy it again for a long time. Purchasing Fleur & Bee through Amazon is the more convenient option. However, Amazon has a smaller selection of products, so if you want more selection, go to Fleur & Bee's website.

If you're shopping on Amazon, pick up the , the and the . If you're shopping on Fleur & Bee and want to save money, I recommend getting the , which includes a facial cleanser, H2 Oh Yeah moisturizer and eye cream for an easy three-step routine. Or you can get the , a five-step routine that features the cleanser, moisturizer, eye cream and two other products -- a rose water toner and vitamin C serum.

