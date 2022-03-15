Roka's Excellent Eyewear Is on Sale for Up to 40% Off

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

You may not have heard of Roka, based out of Austin, Texas, which entered the online prescription eyewear business a few years ago. With glasses that are impressively light, durable and stylish, the retailer's marketing slogan is: "The most technically advanced eyewear that doesn't look technical." And now you can find this eyewear at a discount during the company's anniversary sale.

Roka started out making athletic glasses for runners, bikers and triathletes, and many of its prescription frames are bendable at the ends and have rubberized tracks that help you get a more secure fit. The frames also come with three sizes of grippy nose pads to ensure a better fit. They are among the most comfortable glasses I've worn -- and they really stay on your face.

The site currently has several Rx glasses on sale for $30 to $40 off (prices start around $200 for a frame with a basic single-vision lens). That said, some of the better deals are on , with up to $50 off. Most of the styles are unisex with no designation for men or women.

On top of the current deals, Roka says it is having special limited-time deals on certain items.

Flash Sales

3/15: Barton glasses (24 hours only)

3/16: Progressive lenses (48 hours only)

3/17: Oslo glasses (24 hours only)

3/19: Torino glasses (48 hours only)

3/19: Cambridge glasses (48 hours only)

3/21: Tri apparel (48 hours only)

3/22: Halsey glasses (24 hours only)

3/23: Apex glasses (24 hours only)

3/24: Trivex lens (48 hours only)

3/24: Women's products (48 hours only)

3/27: Aviators (48 hours only)

