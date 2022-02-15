Presidents Day Sale: Enjoy Up to 50% Off Beauty Products at SkinStore

Screenshot by Robin Mosley/CNET

Getting multiple products at once is always a winning strategy. Whether you're buying skin care, makeup or other beauty items, it feels good to leave a sale with a handful of products. And if you're a glutton for skin care like I am, check out this Presidents Day sale for up to at SkinStore.

There are sets from a variety of brands that are recognizable and reputable, such as Dermalogica and Murad, and you can find First-Aid Beauty, Elemis and REN, too. Unlike other SkinStore sales, this one has several skin care sets, so while you can grab individual items, it might be worth picking up sets from the most popular brands. Check out some of the cool skin and hair care products here:

$21 (save $5)



$49 (save $21)



$47 (save $20)



$27 (save $7)



$41 (save $13)



$42 (save $18)



$48 (save $21)



$54 (save $14)



The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.