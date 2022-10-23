Plum Plump Is Hands-Down the Best Budget Skin Cream for Locking in Moisture

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

The skin care market is flooded with products from a wide range of brands, so it can be tricky to sort through all the advertising hype to find a truly effective moisturizing cream for dry, sensitive skin -- especially if you're on a budget. But when the cooler temperatures and dry winter air hit, I like to keep my skin healthy with extra moisture. That's why is my go-to for radiant skin.

Why it's a great gift: Even though Glow Recipe's Plum Plump hyaluronic cream works wonders for dry and sensitive skin, it can be used on any skin type. I particularly appreciate its consistency. Unlike a lot of moisturizers, it's not a heavy lotion, but rather a whipped gel cream that absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. And as the name suggests, it's packed with hyaluronic acid, which is a major hydrator, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple.

I've been using pretty much everything from Glow Recipe for a few years now, and what I especially love about this cream is its light scent. I naturally veer towards products that have floral or fruit-based notes, but I don't like anything that's strong enough to give me a headache. A lot of beauty products are either overly perfumed or smell too "clean" and lack character. But Plum Plump strikes a wonderful balance with its fruity yet delicate scent.

My application process is simple. After cleaning my skin, I use toner, a serum and then slather this on my face at night. While I don't use this in the morning (I like to cycle through my products), it's perfectly fine to use, day or night.

A big bonus is the brand's focus on sustainability. Often after using a beauty product, we throw away the jar or container. But one of my favorite things about Plum Plump's adorable plum-shaped jar -- beyond its functionality -- is that you can buy refill pods and reuse the jar. I can't stress enough how great this is since I've been trying my best to cut down on waste. If, like me, you're trying to be mindful of your recycling habits, you'll appreciate this too.

What you'll pay: The 50-milliliter jar retails for $39, while the smaller, 20-milliliter jar costs $21.

