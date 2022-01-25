Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Discovery kit is $39

Peach & Lily

I'll let you in on one of the best skin care kits I've tried in a long time. Peach & Lily's . One of the greatest things about this Korean skin care kit is how quick and simple it is. Instead of a long routine that might have six or more steps, this one has just four steps.

You'll get four essential products in this kit: Power Calm hydrating gel cleanser, Wild Dew treatment essence, Glass Skin refining serum and Matcha Pudding antioxidant cream. The gel cleanser is sulfate-free so it doesn't foam up and irritate your skin. The treatment essence gives moisture while calming your skin. The serum smooths the skin, and the antioxidant cream locks everything in with a thick night layer that just melts on the skin. If you have sensitive, dry or dull skin, try these products and save some money while you're at it.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.