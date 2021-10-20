Oral-B toothbrushes are up to 50% off today on Amazon

Oral-B

Oral hygiene is critical for our general health and well-being. Not only can good oral health safeguard the rest of our body from potential issues, but we also care about how our teeth look, as vain as that may appear. So we might try to keep them in first-rate shape. Today, you can get up to 50% off on Oral-B toothbrushes and replacement heads on Amazon that will help the daily maintenance of your teeth, gums and tongue. You'll even have the option to grab the Oral-B iO model, which is on CNET's best electric toothbrush list.

Here's why you shouldn't pass up today's deal. First and foremost, dentists frequently recommend electric toothbrushes for optimal dental health. Electric toothbrushes reach all of the same places in your mouth as a manual brush, but they offer a powerful brush that you simply can't get with your hands. And, given the high cost of a good electric toothbrush, getting one at a discount is a win-win situation, especially for brushes initially listed at $200.

