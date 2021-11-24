One of my favorite brands, Tarte Cosmetics is 30% off sitewide

Tarte Cosmetics

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Tarte Cosmetics' Black Friday deal is a huge one. Using the code CYBERSZN, you can get until Nov. 28.

There's so many items to go through that you could easily lose track of time in your quest for the perfect product. Fortunately, I've used Tarte Cosmetics previously and can recommend a few things, but make sure you pick the proper shade and colors for your skin tone.

I usually recommend starting with foundation, so, I'd try the ; it has medium coverage, and when I used it, it blended right in without issue and was nondrying. has been my go-to serum for weeks now. I use it every night and it has helped fade dark spots. And another product, , has made my sparse eyelashes fuller than ever.

This is the ultimate deal for Tarte Cosmetics fans and beauty aficionados. Even if you've never tried Tarte before but want to, you're sure to find something you like during this Black Friday deal.

