Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Featured Sleep Fitness Nutrition Personal Care Parenting Medical
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

One of my favorite brands, Tarte Cosmetics is 30% off sitewide

Also, save 50% off holiday steals including eye cream, lip balms, palettes and lots more.

tarte-cosmetics-bf
Tarte Cosmetics
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Tarte Cosmetics' Black Friday deal is a huge one. Using the code CYBERSZN, you can get 30% off sitewide and 50% off holiday steals until Nov. 28. 

There's so many items to go through that you could easily lose track of time in your quest for the perfect product. Fortunately, I've used Tarte Cosmetics previously and can recommend a few things, but make sure you pick the proper shade and colors for your skin tone. 

See at Tarte Cosmetics

I usually recommend starting with foundation, so, I'd try the Tarte Hydroflex Serum Foundation for $20; it has medium coverage, and when I used it, it blended right in without issue and was nondrying. Youth or Dare Multi-Acid & C Serum for $29 has been my go-to serum for weeks now. I use it every night and it has helped fade dark spots. And another product, Tarte's Lash Smoothie Volumizing Hemp Mascara for $16, has made my sparse eyelashes fuller than ever. 

This is the ultimate deal for Tarte Cosmetics fans and beauty aficionados. Even if you've never tried Tarte before but want to, you're sure to find something you like during this Black Friday deal.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.