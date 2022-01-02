New year, new hair: Up to 65% off select hair dryers, flat irons and styling tools at T3

T3

New year, new you, new 'do. For a lot of us, our hair is our crown or our statement piece, and we put a lot of work into keeping it looking and feeling great, but it can get pricey. T3's products are salon staples, used by many professional stylists, and the prices can often reflect that. However, T3 is currently having an outlet event where you can , bringing many products under $100 and making it much more affordable to have salon-ready styles at home.

Styling with heat can be really damaging to your hair, which is why it's essential to get the right products to maintain the health of your strands. The tools from T3 have a lot of great features built-in to do just that. If you're shopping for a hair dryer, but you're tired of frizz, T3's Digital IonAir technology can smooth hair and make at-home blowouts easier, in less time than the competition. Their curling and flat irons can deliver similar results, sporting smart microchip technology to keep temperature fluctuations in check and protect your hair from overexposure so that it only takes a single pass to get the curls you crave or straighten your strands. Take advantage of the outlet event prices while supplies last, but hurry -- this deal ends Jan 5.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.