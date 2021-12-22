Queen's Brian May details 'horrendous' COVID battle CES cancellations TikTok dethrones Google Baby dinosaur fossil Sharon and her disastrous viral Thanksgiving pie 24 great last-minute gift cards
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New SkinStore customers can save 20% off select products today

If you've never tried SkinStore you can cash in on a dedicated deal made just for you.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

This new SkinStore offer is designed exclusively for new customers. All new customers can save 20% off skin care, cosmetics, at-home spa treatments, cleansing devices and more using the offer code NEWBIE at checkout. 

SkinStore has a wide range of items to suit a variety of budgets, but this deal is perfect if you've never tried the company before and you love trying out new skin care products. 

Word of advice: SkinStore tends to get a bit pricey. If you're not sure what you need, I'd recommend starting with any number of the skin-care kits available, which will give you more bang for your buck. Otherwise, you can check out SkinStore's concierge that will help you figure things out with a free beauty consultation. 

There are over 118 pages of cosmetic products to explore, ranging from affordable brands to the most luxurious. Grab something for yourself or as a late holiday gift with this sale before it expires.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.