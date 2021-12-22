Queen's Brian May details 'horrendous' COVID battle CES cancellations TikTok dethrones Google Baby dinosaur fossil Sharon and her disastrous viral Thanksgiving pie 24 great last-minute gift cards
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Nab up to 40% off beauty must-haves during Dermstore's last-chance sale

Don't miss out on this opportunity to save big on Dermatologist-approved beauty products.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Looking for a place to throw the last bit of money you have on skin care and other beauty products? Then look no further than Dermstore's last-chance sale for up to 30% off sale items, plus an additional 10% off select items using the offer code EXTRA10.

This deal gives you over 200 products to choose from, including skin care kits and serums. But since there is a lot to choose from, here's a list of just a few trendy brand products picked from categories like sun care, acne treatments and brightening treatments.

If you don't want to miss out on this sale, you have until Jan 3. 11:59 p.m. PT to get your beauty fix. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.