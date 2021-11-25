My favorite hair care and color products are discounted at Overtone for Black Friday

Overtone/Screenshot by CNET

Self care is often something that goes by the wayside, especially when things get busy. But a fresh haircut or new color can really make you feel like a new person. Whether you regularly visit salons or always maintain your hair at home, Overtone products will keep you feeling fresh and take care of your hair while doing it. For me, I got inspired to start playing around with color about ten years ago after I moved to L.A. and wanted a fresh start. Since then, I've been back and forth between salons, box dyes and everything in between.

Not everyone has the budget to maintain their hair with a stylist, but they don't want to treat their hair with a bunch of chemicals that they don't know how to use correctly, either. Overtone is a conditioning product that you use in the shower as part of your regular hair care routine. It doesn't damage hair, because it doesn't contain ammonia, bleach, or developers. Their color-depositing conditioners add color to your strands, but they don't lift or lighten your hair color, simply enhancing what you already have.

Adrian Marlow

Overtone's claim to fame is actually through those vibrant, semi-permanent colors you see like electric blue or bright magenta, but they offer so many more helpful products for all hair types. There are natural colors available, like black, brown and natural red, that will freshen up your color between salon visits, and there are products designed to help you tone away the wilder colors if you are trying to switch up your look.

My personal favorite is their colorless hair mask, which repairs a lot of damage and keeps my hair silky, whether I'm styling with heat, wax or hairspray. It is also something I use every time I lighten my hair.

I love these products, and as far as hair care is concerned, they aren't exorbitantly expensive, but they are a lot more affordable this week. You can save 40% with the code OMG40.

This is a sale I shop every year to stock up on my favorites. It is also a good time to try a product with less of a financial commitment. This deal is .

