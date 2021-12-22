Last minute Target beauty deals you can pick up right now

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

There are surely a number of beauty discounts available right now from a variety of well-established beauty stores. But, as you or anybody else who has purchased beauty products knows, it can get pricey. So, shopping at a retailer like Target will not only give everyone access to easily accessible beauty, but it will also provide you with affordable costs that works for any gift recipient.

Every Target sale happening right now is one that you can go into the store and pick up, but keep in mind that it's unlikely that these products will arrive in time for Christmas. We've looked over everything here during Target's beauty and personal care deals, and our favorites are below. But if you want to to Target right now.

When shopping at any store, you should always double check that the item you want is still available. Some items will not be accessible in certain locations but will be available in others. So, if any of these products are no longer available where you live, check a neighboring zip code to see whether it's available in that location.

BOGO 25% off beauty and personal care gift sets

Target Spa visits are expensive, but you don't have to spend a lot of money on this Spa at Home 10-piece collection of travel-sized items. It contains conditioner, moisturizers for your face and body, hand sanitizer and other essential personal care items for the whole body. You can get a set (or any other set) and get the second one for 25% off.

Buy 3 get 1 free on select masks, bath bombs and nail care

Target This peel-off mask was created with normal skin in mind. It is enriched with Vitamin E and has a tropical pineapple scent for those of you who love fruity aromas. When you buy three products, you'll instantly get one free.

30% off Revlon

Amazon Here's a Revlon product that can't be ignored. It can be used on any hair type, but for curly hair, this hair dryer can take tight coils to and get it stretched in no time. This tool has three different heating settings, but if you have curly type 3 (curly) or type 4 (coily) hair, it's recommended to use heat protectant, and the lowest setting to avoid heat damage.

