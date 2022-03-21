Jergens Lotion Recalled for Possible Bacteria Contamination. Check Your Bottle

FDA

Specific lots of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer are being recalled due to potential bacteria contamination, according to an update Friday from the Food and Drug Administration. Kao USA Inc., the company that owns Jergens, is urging consumers to check their 3 oz and 10 oz lotion products to determine if they are part of the recall.

Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes -- which were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021, and Oct. 18, 2021 -- are affected. (You can see the full list below.) These select lots could potentially Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that is typically harmless to most healthy people. However, the recall says that "people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections."

Kao USA said in the release they are still investigating the scope of the contamination but have taken steps to clear affected moisturizers from store shelves and warehouses.

"Kao USA cares about our consumers' safety," the company said. "We are committed to manufacturing products that not only meet, but exceed, the highest industry standards."

Lot codes can be found on the back of the lotion bottles printed in black ink. Here's the list of lots being recalled.

3 oz size

ZU712851



ZU712871



ZU712911



ZU722881



ZU712861



ZU712881



ZU722851



10 oz size

ZU722741



ZU722781



ZU732791



ZU732811



ZU722771



ZU732781



ZU732801



ZU732821



