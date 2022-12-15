The Hum by Colgate Electric Toothbrush Is a Gift-Giver's Dream at Under $50

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

You don't have to look far to find connected electronics these days. I've used everything from smart lights and plugs to security cameras and dog treat dispensers, and now my new all-time favorite is the Hum by Colgate smart toothbrush. Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for a friend, family member or yourself, you'll want to consider this handy device.

It may not be the first thing you think of when looking to buy a gift, but there's a good reason we suggest you consider the Hum electric toothbrush. pic.twitter.com/YjWgfIn3Gb — CNET (@CNET) December 15, 2022

Why it's a great gift: Normally, I wouldn't recommend a toothbrush as a gift to give someone you care about, but this one is a clear exception for me. It's not just me who likes it, either. The Hum by Colgate tops CNET's list of the best electric toothbrushes and has tons of positive reviews around the web. It comes in two versions: one with a rechargeable battery and one that's powered by two AAA batteries. The price difference isn't huge, and I'd strongly recommend the rechargeable option over the one with replaceable batteries, as it offers more features.

You can choose between three different cleaning modes -- it pulses every 30 seconds to let you know how far along you are in your cleaning and then there's another pulse for when you've hit the two-minute mark. It connects to your smartphone, and using the free Colgate app, you can see how long you've brushed for and the percentage of coverage you cleaned. There are even gamification features to help keep you motivated (you earn points that can be redeemed in the Colgate store). It has replaceable heads, and you can pick two of them up for between $7 and $10.

I've used a lot of toothbrushes in my 35 years of brushing, and this is by far my favorite and leaves my mouth feeling the cleanest. I already risked it and bought my wife one for Mother's Day. Not only am I still here to tell the tale, but she absolutely loves it. Trust me, it's a gift people will find great value in and there's very little here not to like.

What you'll pay: The , but can often be found on sale for $50 or less, and the one and can be found for around $30 when on sale.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.