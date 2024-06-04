How to Get Affordable Eye Exams, Glasses and Contacts Without Insurance

Staying on top of vision changes and health is vital to well-being, but not everyone is getting the care they need. According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 93 million adults in the US are at a high risk of developing serious vision loss, but only half of them have visited an eye doctor in the last year.

In many cases, that's because vision care is too expensive. Roughly half of adults in the US go without vision insurance, which isn't included in standard health plans. And without insurance, a typical eye exam often costs more than $100. Add in the cost of glasses or contacts, and it's no surprise that many Americans avoid going to the eye doctor or keeping their prescription up to date.

Getting an eye exam without insurance doesn't have to be overly costly, though. There are several ways to find cheap eye exams or low-cost eye care, and we'll explore them here.

Where is the most affordable place to get an eye exam?

Some of the best places to look for eye exams or glasses without insurance are discount eye exam centers or online glasses retailers. There are quite a few options, but our favorites are:

If you just need new lenses for an existing frame, you can save money by checking out online options for replacement lenses. For contact lens-wearers, learn how to extend the life of your contacts to save money in the long run.

Programs that offer free or discounted eye exams

The above retailers may still be too costly for some folks, but they aren't the only options for eye exams without insurance. Many programs offer free eye care or low-cost options for those who qualify, including:

See a student eye doctor

If you're willing to receive care from students studying optometry or ophthalmology, many schools offer cheap eye care and free eye exams for patients. Students conducting the exam are supervised, so you can still be confident you're getting quality care. You may also find opportunities to participate (for free) in college research studies.

Look for participating schools here, and call any schools in your area to inquire about student exam programs and costs.

Medicare or Medicaid may help cover costs

Participants in Medicare or Medicaid may have plan-specific options when it comes to finding low-cost eye care.

Medicaid, which provides free health care for low-income children and some low-income adults, generally offers some level of vision care. All Medicaid plans include eye exams and glasses for children under age 21, but coverage for adults varies by state. You may be able to get free eye exams, glasses or both. To find out what Medicaid covers in your state, contact your state Medicaid agency. Children who are ineligible for Medicaid may be able to get vision coverage through their state's Children's Health Insurance Program.

Medicare is a program for adults over 65 and some people with disabilities. It generally doesn't offer vision coverage, but it does help with certain eye conditions, including cataracts, dry eye, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

You may be able to get more extensive vision coverage through a Medicare Advantage program. This Medicare-approved coverage is offered through private insurers and often includes vision coverage for eye exams, glasses and contacts.

Where to buy affordable contacts and glasses without vision insurance

Once you have a prescription for your glasses or contacts, getting discounted prices online is fortunately easier than ever, thanks to the plethora of online companies that frequently run sales and take some of the legwork out of vision correction. Most will give you straightforward options for uploading or entering your prescription, and then the company does the rest.

A few of our favorites include:

The best way to ensure you're getting the best deal on glasses and contacts if you don't have insurance is to shop around and look for deals. For more options, check out or list of the best places to buy contacts online and the best places to buy prescription glasses.