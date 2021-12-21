Holiday deal: Get an extra 20% off sale items at Sephora

Sephora

If you didn't think a sale could get any better, I'm here to tell you otherwise. Sephora has had quite a few deals going on throughout the holiday season, but this one could be even better than the last one. Beauty Insiders can get an from brands like Fenty, Huda Beauty, Sephora Collection and more when you use the offer code YEARENDSALE. And if you want an even sweeter deal, just use the offer code FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders.

In order to get this deal, you must be a Sephora Beauty Insider member, which is free. If you've ever shopped in-store and given your email, chances are you're already signed up!

This year-end sale deal is not applicable to in-store services nor to previous purchases or with gift cards. It can't be applied to gift wrapping, packaging, taxes, shipping and handling chargers, nor on orders outside of the US or Canada. If you plan on ordering online and picking up your order in-store, you have to order by Jan. 1 to be eligible for the discount. Otherwise, all shoppers interested in this deal have until Jan. 1. at 11:59 p.m. PT to get this offer.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.