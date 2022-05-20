Grab Fleur & Bee's Beginner-Friendly Retinol Moisturizer for $35

Fleur & Bee dropped a new moisturizer using retinol to help smooth out fine lines that naturally come with aging. This new product, Youth Fairy, is currently on and Fleur & Bee's website for $35.

When you compare Fleur & Bee in price to other brands I like, such as , it's couple of dollars cheaper depending on the product. But it's more expensive than , which stays under $20. Fleur & Bee's prices are right in the middle range that still makes it affordable to shop for with plenty of options for aging skin.

If you need a brightening and hydrating cream, grab Fleur & Bee's . If you need a hydration and anti-aging moisturizer, then is your go-to. But if you need a beginner-friendly retinol moisturizer, then Youth Fairy is the night cream for you.

Since Youth Fairy uses small amounts of retinol, I think it's a nice introduction to it with just 0.03% of it in the cream. For comparison, some products such as uses 1% retinol. When I used it for several days, I had no issues with it on my skin. Not only did it go on easily, it also dried without leaving my skin greasy or weighed down, which is what I expect from this brand. While longevity is key to results when using skin care, as a first impression its does a job on my dry skin.

So how do you use this cream? Well, Youth Fairy is suited for the night time because of retinol, which can improve your skin from wrinkles, fine lines and hyperpigmentation. However, if you want to use this cream in the morning, you have to make sure to use a strong SPF.

If you like Fleur & Bee or would like to try Youth Fairy, similar to this brand's other products, this one is good and will fit into your skin care routine just fine.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.