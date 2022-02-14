Grab Fleur and Bee for 20% Off at Amazon

Photos by Fleur & Bee/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Are you looking for a skin care gift to give someone after Valentine's Day? If so, check out one of my favorite budget skin care brands Fleur & Bee. Right now, you can get all products on Amazon with our exclusive promo code VDAY20CNET until Feb. 16 11:59 p.m. PT.

I've put the company's products to the test and they've all been a hit. Because of this, I've switched over to Fleur & Bee from my more expensive skin care routine. My favorite thing is a thick moisturizer, so I loved and , both of which are available during this deal. If you're looking for something that brightens and hydrates, purchase Creme de la Cream, and if you're looking for anti-aging and hydration, get H2 Oh Yeah.

There are a number of other products that I've tried including the serums, facial cleanser, eye cream and clay mask. Without getting into a lengthy review, I'll say that if you use any of these items, you won't be disappointed -- especially if you have sensitive skin. Plus, Fleur & Bee's products smell great. Skin care products often have a strong aroma, but this brand is different. It's fragrant enough for you to notice, but light enough to never give you headaches.

If you want a nice brand that's affordable and will make your skin feel great, try Fleur & Bee.

