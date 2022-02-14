Grab Fleur and Bee for 20% Off at Amazon

Are you looking for a skin care gift to give someone after Valentine's Day? If so, check out one of my favorite budget skin care brands Fleur & Bee. Right now, you can get 20% off all products on Amazon with our exclusive promo code VDAY20CNET until Feb. 16 11:59 p.m. PT.
I've put the company's products to the test and they've all been a hit. Because of this, I've switched over to Fleur & Bee from my more expensive skin care routine. My favorite thing is a thick moisturizer, so I loved Creme de la Cream and H2 Oh Yeah, both of which are available during this deal. If you're looking for something that brightens and hydrates, purchase Creme de la Cream, and if you're looking for anti-aging and hydration, get H2 Oh Yeah.
There are a number of other products that I've tried including the serums, facial cleanser, eye cream and clay mask. Without getting into a lengthy review, I'll say that if you use any of these items, you won't be disappointed -- especially if you have sensitive skin. Plus, Fleur & Bee's products smell great. Skin care products often have a strong aroma, but this brand is different. It's fragrant enough for you to notice, but light enough to never give you headaches.
If you want a nice brand that's affordable and will make your skin feel great, try Fleur & Bee.
