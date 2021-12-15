Grab a Oui the People razor set for 20% off and feel great in your skin

Oui the People

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Oui the People, a Black woman-owned body care company, has a deal where you can save , plus get free two-day shipping.

Cheat Sheet, a body serum, and The Single, a matte-black sensitive skin razor, are two things I've been testing and enjoying for the past few weeks. I've discovered that not only has continued use of the Cheat Sheet cleared my skin, but my legs have never had a closer shave with this razor.

In every razor set you'll get one single blade razor and one to two body care items. In , you can get either a rose-gold or matte-black razor with shave gel, while features both items I mentioned, and the , which I highly recommend. This deal is perfect for folks who aren't happy with their current razors, and people who want to get rid of unwanted clogged pores all over your body.

So how does the Cheat Sheet work? How can a serum help remove unwanted and clogged pores? Well, with the magic of multi-acids. Things like glycolic and lactic acids can lift dead skin cells off troubled areas to reveal brighter skin with prolonged use. And that's the key here -- prolonged use is what you'll need to see some results with the serum.

The only caveat to this razor set deal is that it's still fairly expensive depending on your budget, with prices coming in around $111 or more. That said, if you're interested in better body care, head over to Oui the People while you can before this deal ends.

