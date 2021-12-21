Grab a holiday bundle at Poo-Pourri for 50% off today

Pit Pourri

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're still planning on visiting family for the holidays or hosting at your place, I'd make sure you have some Poo-Pourri on hand, so things don't get too smelly. Today, you can get , including a with frosted cypress, lavender vanilla, tangelo tuberose, fresh snow and heaven scents. There are also men's sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer and more to keep you and the bathroom refreshed.

If you've been searching the website and wondering about Poo-Pourri's new deodorant , I'm telling you to try it because you won't be disappointed. While this deodorant isn't on sale, it's already fairly inexpensive at $10.

Pit-Pourri is best for people who already use natural deodorants. If you haven't made the transition just yet, some people will need to go through a detoxing phase first, which will make you smelly -- otherwise, natural deodorants won't be as effective. That said, I've been using natural deodorants for years now, and this one is by far the best. I'm currently using the lavender sage scent, and when I sweat from working out, I'm still fresh. Though sometimes you need to reapply deodorant, I have never once needed to do so with this one. I'd like a better container design for Pit-Pourri, but that doesn't matter for all the protection you get.

You should grab the holiday bundle for 50% off while you can, and don't hesitate to try Pit-Pourri if you like natural products for your body that get rid of smelly pits.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.