Get Your Glow Recipe Faves for 15% Off With Our Exclusive Code

The Glow Recipe is back with a sale through June 17 when CNET readers use the coupon code CNET15 at checkout.

Except for four products, I've tried practically everything from Glow Recipe. The reason I keep sampling the brand (and recommending it to others) is because Glow Recipe's products are dependable and work well for different people.

If you're looking for suggestions, you can start with the famous , which includes a Watermelon Glow PHA and BHA pore-tight toner and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide dew drops. The toner hydrates your skin, while the dew drops brighten it over time. Other faves include the for pores, the for soft overnight skin and the for acne control, exfoliation and brightening.

Keep in mind that this offer isn't valid for gift cards or kits. That said, with so much on sale, you should be able to buy a lot of items and save in the process. From our last exclusive sale, I got new products that I keep in rotation to this day, and everything was under $100. While I love this brand, if you're not a fan of fruit-scented skin care, this might not be the best brand for you -- I'd try instead for a neutral scent.

