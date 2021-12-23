FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID pill Biden extends student loan repayment pause COVID face mask myths The Book of Boba Fett release schedule Matrix Resurrections review PS5 restock updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get up to 40% off premium beauty at Amazon today

NeoGenLab, City Beauty, Babor and other beauty products are on sale right now.

For today only, you can pick up premium beauty products from Amazon for up to 40% off. You'll find products like makeup remover, cleansers, dry shampoos and other items to achieve whatever look you're going for. 

While there is a lot available during this sale, the bulk of the products on sale are for skin care, with some cosmetics thrown in for good measure. NeoGenLab and Babor are well represented, with Eve Lom not far behind. Head over to Amazon for more, but here are a few products you can grab during this daily deal.

