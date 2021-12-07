Get up to 35% off makeup at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Labs

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Pat McGrath is running a winter VIP sale with three tiered discounts. Customers who spend , customers who spend $150 or more will receive a 30% discount and purchases of $250 or more will receive a 35% discount -- all with no offer code required.

This offer expires on Dec. 12, but until then you'll be able to purchase new products and best sellers like the or the .

Because Pat McGrath is such a well-known brand with a significant fanbase, you'll want to act quickly before whatever you want sells out. And the only caveat to this offer is that you bear in mind how pricey this brand is compared to others. Pat McGrath is definitely on the expensive side, so expect to pay more that usual even with this deal.

Take advantage now while the going is good and pick up some high-quality cosmetics that a lot of people like myself adore.

