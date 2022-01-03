Get up to 30% off makeup during Pat McGrath Labs VIP sale

Pat McGrath Labs

It's a new year, but you can still take advantage of deals from the end of 2021 to mark the occasion. Pat McGrath Labs is still offering a great deal, where you can .

While this deal is not available across the entire site, there are certainly enough things for you to stock up on. All discounts will be automatically applied when added to your cart, so there's no need for a coupon code. Here are just a few items you can grab right now.











The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.