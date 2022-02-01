Get two glasses for the price of one with DIFF eyewear's BOGO sale

DIFF Eyewear

It's a new year, which is the perfect excuse to try out a new look. If you're looking to change up your style, a new pair of glasses or shades are a great place to start, and DIFF eyewear has got you covered. Now through Feb. 14, when you buy select pairs of prescription glasses or sunglasses, you'll get a second pair totally free, no promo code needed. You can feel good about treating yourself too, because for every pair of glasses sold, DIFF gives money to provide eye care and sight-saving treatments to underserved communities around the globe.

DIFF has a huge selection of glasses on sale, whether you're looking for a new pair of prescription frames, a stylish pair of shades or a practical pair of blue light glasses to help you get a better night's sleep. And getting the discount couldn't be easier. All you need to do is add two valid pairs of glasses to your cart and the cheaper one will automatically be discounted to $0. (And no, there's no way to get the more expensive pair for free, I tried). It doesn't seem to be limited to a single style, either, so feel free to mix and match prescription, blue light and sunglasses.

