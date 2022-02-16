Get This Fairywill Toothbrush Bundle for $39 (Save 74%)

Photos by Morningsave/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

I'm no newbie to Fairywill electric toothbrushes. Since my dentist told me that I need to use an electric toothbrush for better cleaning, I decided to skip the more expensive brands and try Fairywill. For , you can get better oral health for less.

This Fairywill bundle replaced my older toothbrush model. It comes with the toothbrush base, eight toothbrush heads, a charging and sanitizing base and the USB-powered travel case that you can take with you on the road. The toothbrush itself works well, but the motor for this version is louder than my previous one I got from .

The base is also larger, but for the better, because I can grip it easily. One of my pain points with electric toothbrushes is how disgusting they can get if you don't clean them properly. The point where the toothbrush head meets the base would easily get toothpaste in it on my old model -- this one not so much, which is a good thing.

But the best part of this bundle is the sanitizing functionality. Inside the base is a section for three toothbrush heads that you can sanitize and rotate should you choose. It's a wonderful addition because you'll eventually need to buy new toothbrush heads, but this feature can prolong them. I would need to use the feature for a bit more time to determine how well it can actually sanitize. For the price, however, it works fine and will keep your teeth in tip-top shape.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.