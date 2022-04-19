Get a Free Mini Strawberry Serum With a $60 Purchase at Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe

Are you a Glow Recipe fan that's been waiting for a new deal? If so, Glow Recipe has a promotion on its latest product, the . With a purchase of $60 or more, you'll get one free mini version of this product through April 20.

I've tested Glow Recipe's strawberry smooth serum, and there are pros and cons to this product. But before I explain that, here's what you need to know about the deal itself. There are over 30 products available, including some products I've tested and purchased on my own such as the , , and the .

The strawberry smooth serum is fortified with ingredients including, hyaluronic acid for moisture and salicylic acid that helps gets rid of blemishes. You'll also find other ingredients that smooths out skin texture as well. What I liked about this product was that it brightened my blemishes and it didn't irritate my skin. Keep in mind that it takes some time to see the effects of using this serum, but it did reduce my acne scars and it didn't dry out my skin. The only con (and it's a minor one) is that the strawberry smooth serum didn't have a strong aroma as a lot of its other products.

If you're a fan of Glow Recipe, give this new serum a try and stock up on your favorite products too.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.