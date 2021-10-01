Get a customizable skin kit from Buttah for $76 (save $22)

Buttah

Buttah is a brand owned by Dorion Renaud, a model and actor known for NBC's Extra and Keeping up with the Kardashians. His skincare line is all about natural ingredients that target dryness, discoloration, oiliness and blemishes for all skin tones. On Buttah's website right now, you can get a . While you're probably thinking that this price is still a bit steep, hear me out: Every product is designed to cleanse, exfoliate, protect and moisturize your skin daily. This is also cheaper than buying the items separately.

This kit is for normal-to-combination skin types, and specifically for those of us with melanin. You can customize this kit by choosing a moisturizer; shea revitalizing cream for combo skin, facial shea butter for dry skin or an oil-free gel cream for oily skin. Alongside your moisturizer, you'll get a cleanser, AHA/BHA rosewater toner and a Vitamin C serum. You can certainly find cheaper skincare products, but if you're looking for something a bit more luxurious, go ahead and try this brand out while it's on sale.

