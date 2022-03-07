Get 30% Off at Spongellé Sitewide to Celebrate International Women's Day

Spongellé

In honor of International Women's Day on Tuesday, fancy sponge retailer Spongellé has a new deal that takes all products sitewide using the offer code WOMENSDAY30. While its last deal was a BOGO sale on select products, this one is even better because everything is on sale sitewide.

There are plenty of places you can get your body care, but Spongellé is different from many companies because its body buffers are four-in-one products -- that's body wash, loofah, exfoliator and moisturizer. Each infused body buffer has an "expiration date," so you'll know how long it's good for. And when I tested Spongellé's body buffers myself, it was clear when it was time to toss it. Considering that the traditional loofah needs body wash to use, having one already infused with it makes every shower that little bit easier.

There's much more than body buffers on sale. Items like hand cream and body lotion are also available, with the option to mix and match scents. And there are even . The most affordable item you can use on your body is the $10 -- a five-use body buffer -- and the most expensive is a $128 . Word of advice while you're shopping: Spongellé is notorious for its products selling out, especially for its most popular aromas. So if you're interested in anything during this sale, get it before it's gone or by March 11.

