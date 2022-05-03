Get 15% Off Black- and Brown-Owned Beauty at Thirteen Lune Right Now

Have you been interested in supporting Black and brown beauty brands, but couldn't find a one-stop shop for it? If so, then you should check Thirteen Lune. Thirteen Lune is a retailer that "reframes how Black and brown brands are perceived" and gives "each brand a platform to educate and engage a wider audience."

You can support award-winning beauty brands for people of color, and get 15% off everything sitewide by using our exclusive CNET code, CNET15, through May 8. This month, the company is also celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with select items.

Are the products on this website any good? I tested three products to find out: the , and .

While I won't go into a full review, here's what I enjoyed about each product. The cleansing lotion consistency was great, it was nondrying, and using a bit of it went a long way. I followed it up with the face and body oil, which did a nice job at locking in moisture and didn't have a pungent smell. The hair oil was also helpful for my dry and itchy summer hair.

If you're already sold on Thirteen Lune and want to get a , they start at $50. Want a calming candle to give your mom for Mother's Day on May 8? Give her this for $41.

If you want to ditch the individual products and get a gift set, Thirteen Lune has that, too. Try the , which includes a candle, bath oil, body soap and an exfoliating scrub for $93, or the for $75 that features a Vamigas face oil, water mist, jade roller and sheet mask.

Take advantage of this one-of-a-kind discount on inclusive beauty products before it's gone.

