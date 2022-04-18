Friends and Family Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Beauty at SkinStore

SkinStore

SkinStore's new friends and family sale can save you up to a wide range of beauty products today. However, you'll see two deals: one for 50% off and the other for with a code. Why point this out? Despite having the same name, these are two separate sales happening at the same time and the savings don't stack.

The up to 50% off sale is just that -- prices are already marked down. But during this sale you'll see the "save 25%" tag on select products, and you have to use the offer code FRIENDS to get this deal. Plus, if you spend $150 or more, you'll get a free PCA SKIN Rejuvenate and Hydrate Duo.

Based on my tests, the best thing you can do is treat the deals as separate offers and do two different shopping baskets. You can't use the offer code FRIENDS when you mix and match items from both. How do you know when you can use the code to save? The 25% off tag. And, when you're checking out, you'll also see "save 25% on your order," which lets you know that the code is valid.

There isn't an end date for either sale, but SkinStore is known for swapping deals around, so this very well may be the last day to grab these products at these prices. There will likely be a flash sale around the corner to scoop some of these products up.

