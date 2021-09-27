Fall beauty deal: Up to 50% off on skincare at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

The weather is changing and with it comes the return of a fall and winter skincare routine. While the summer months have the warmth of the sun and humidity to reckon with, the fall gets colder and in certain states signals much harsher weather on the horizon. Planning your skincare around icy winds will help protect your skin from becoming dry and chapped. At Ulta Beauty, during its Fall Haul sale. This sale is available for shoppers online and in-store, and ends this coming Saturday, Oct. 2. To sweeten the deal, you'll get free shipping on purchases of $35 or more.

With this deal, you can mix and match well-known brands like CeraVe, Olay and more. And makeup brands like NYX and Juvia's Place have buy one, get one 50% off, or get one free deals, allowing you to stock up on brow glue, gloss, primer and mascara. You'll also find brushes from EcoTools and Real Techniques if you need to replace your kits or simply add a new one to your collection. Whether you're interested in skincare, makeup, body care or more, you'll find something that'll catch your eye.

