Easter Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide at Spongelle

Spongellé

In celebration of Easter this Sunday, my favorite fancy sponge retailer Spongellé has a new deal through April 17 that takes all products sitewide using the offer code EASTERBASKET.

There are plenty of brands that offer body care, but Spongellé is different. Its body buffers are four-in-one products -- body wash, loofah, exfoliator and moisturizer. Each infused body buffer has an expiration date, so you'll know how long it's good for. I tested Spongellé's body buffers myself, and it was clear when it was time to toss it. Considering that the traditional loofah needs body wash to use it, having one already infused with it makes every shower a little bit easier.

If you want more than body buffers to add to your body care collection, grabbing items like hand cream and body lotion are also available, with the option to mix and match scents. And there are even . The most affordable item you can use on your body is the $10 -- a five-use body buffer -- and the most expensive is a $128 . Word of advice while you're shopping: Spongellé is notorious for its products selling out, especially its most popular aromas. So, if you're looking for a combination of convenience, aromatherapy and a refreshing shower experience all in one, check out these body buffers today.

Read more: The Best Body Lotion for 2022

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.