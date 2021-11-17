Early Black Friday at Hey Day: 15% off storewide, plus additional discounts ahead

Hey Day

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Hey Day has a great deal on its skin care offers right now, with until Nov. 21. This deal allows you to choose from over 20 skin care companies that specialize in helping people with skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, rough texture, breakouts and more. So whether you have normal, combination or any other skin type, you're covered here.

If you're unsure what kind of skin type or concern you have, try Hey Day's Skin Quiz. When you're through, you'll get a list of products to buy, including a cleanser, exfoliant, moisturizer and sunscreen, as well as a serum, toner and eye cream if you want them.

After the early access offer for Hey Day ends on Nov. 21, a new offer will begin. Starting Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, the discount increases to 20% off sitewide, while Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to saving 20% off everything, plus 25% off orders of $200 or more. Bear in mind that this retailer's stock may sell out, so assess whether you want to buy now or later, because even if you can find these products elsewhere, you might not get as big a discount.

