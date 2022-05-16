Dyson's Ultra-Powerful Supersonic Hair Dryer is Back In Stock

While you might not have the skills and training of a professional hair stylist, you can have the same equipment. The ultra-powerful (and ultra-expensive) Dyson Supersonic was named one of our favorite hair dryers on the market in 2022, but stocking and supply chain issues have made it difficult to get your hands on one in recent weeks.However, a major shipment must have come in recently, as Dyson and other major retailers currently have a supply available for immediate purchase. (Compare to , where it's only available for a lot more money, or from third-party resellers.)

For $430, the Dyson Supersonic is on of the priciest models on the market right now -- over twice as much as the next most expensive model on our list of favorites, and about $100 above its one-time sale price. But it's also unlike any other hair dryer you'll find out there. The powerful 1,600W V9 motor blasts a concentrated stream of air that dries your hair fast, and the heat shield makes sure that the surface stays cool enough to touch. It's also equipped with a built-in temperature sensor to help regulate heat and prevent any damage to your hair, and has multiple heat and speed settings to suit different hairs and styles. Plus, it comes with five different magnetic attachments, including a diffuser, fly-away attachment, styling concentrator and more, that are quick and easy to swap out for more precise styling.

Now playing: Watch this: We put Dyson's Supersonic hairdryer to the test

Want to see more? Check out the video (above) of the Supersonic in action.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.