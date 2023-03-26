Dry Scalp? Give One of These 9 Natural Remedies a Try

Having a dry scalp is an uncomfortable, annoying sensation. It can lead to itchiness, soreness, flakiness and, in some cases, hair loss due to constant scratching.

A lack of moisture causes a dry scalp, triggered by an array of different culprits, including an allergic reaction to hair-care products, dry weather, poor hydration, overwashing your hair or medical conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

The good news is that you can find relief from an itchy, dry scalp and freely wear a black T-shirt without worrying about flake-checking your shoulders. Here are nine natural remedies for a dry scalp, free of irritating chemicals and harsh ingredients, and important things to know when treating your scalp with essential oils.

For more tips on self-care, here are six vitamins and minerals for healthy skin, hair and nails.

Essential and carrier oil combination

Essential oils have become one of the most popular home remedies for pretty much anything from sleep to anxiety to allergies. However, more research is needed to fully understand the effects and benefits of essential oils.

How to use

Essential oils are highly concentrated and potent. It's important to test an oil on a small patch of your head before applying it to your entire scalp. You should also dilute your essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or olive oil for a more gentle mixture.

Mix 2 to 3 drops of essential oil with coconut, olive or another carrier oil

Lather it in your hands and massage it across your whole scalp



Leave it for 10 minutes



Rinse



Essential oils

Tea tree oil is popular in products like shampoos and soaps for dry skin because of its antifungal, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. When applied to the scalp with coconut or olive oil, it can help combat dry scalp and its symptoms.

Moroccan argan oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which help relieve symptoms of a dry scalp. It's also a powerful moisturizer, making it a popular ingredient in hair and skin-care products.

Carrier oils

Coconut oil has a list of helpful benefits, from cleaning your home and pearly whites to helping moisturize your scalp. Coconut oil has antibacterial and antifungal properties to help soothe your dry scalp symptoms. It can be used alone or paired with a few drops of tea tree or Moroccan argan oil.

Olive oil is ultra moisturizing and an anti-inflammatory that can help relieve skin inflammation that causes your dry scalp. Mix olive oil with an essential oil above, or combine equal parts of baking soda and olive oil to make an effective scrub. Like many other remedies for a dry scalp, baking soda contains antibacterial and antifungal properties.

Massage your olive oil mixture onto your scalp, leave it for five minutes, and rinse.

HakanEliacik/500px/Getty Images

Witch hazel

Witch hazel is a liquid from a witch hazel plant's twigs, bark and leaves. It's an anti-inflammatory found in many products for dry, itchy skin and can be used in a mixture with water or carrier oil to help remedy a dry scalp.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a powerful ingredient known for its different health benefits, like its ability to lower blood sugar levels, kill bacteria and improve cholesterol. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help exfoliate and remove bacteria or fungi that can lead to an itchy scalp.

Combine one part apple cider vinegar with two parts water. Massage it into your scalp, let it sit for five minutes and rinse with shampoo and conditioner.

Michelle Arnold/EyeEm/Getty Imagees

Avocado and honey

These two ingredients you may already have stored in your kitchen make an effective remedy for a dry scalp.

Avocado is rich in fatty acids and vitamins A and B, while honey has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Together, they make for a nourishing and hydrating DIY hair mask that'll help replenish moisture to your scalp.

Mashed bananas

Mix bananas with coconut or olive oil to make a simple, hydrating DIY hair mask that helps moisturize and remove bad bacteria that may be causing itchiness.

Aloe vera

In its purest form, aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that have proved to treat inflammatory skin conditions and irritations.

To treat a dry scalp, apply your desired amount of aloe vera to your head. Let it sit for 10 minutes, and rinse with shampoo and conditioner.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.