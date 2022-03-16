Ditch Your Glasses and Save 30% On Your First Order With 1-800 Contacts Today

1-800 Contacts/Screenshot by Adrian Marlow/CNET

Here's looking at you, kid. See the savings buying contacts online can bring. Whether you're getting contact lenses for the first time or just ordering refills of your current prescription lenses, 1-800 Contacts can help see you through the process. Skip the hassle of going to your eye doctor and have your contacts sent straight to your door. Plus, right now as part of CNET's Deals Days you can and get free shipping. But act fast -- this is the last day to cash in on the savings.

Just create an account, select your lens brand and enter your prescription. The offer will automatically apply at checkout. 1-800 Contacts has tons of popular brands available, including Acuvue, Air Optix, Biofinity, CooperVision, Dailies and many more. You can also use your vision benefits towards your purchase. Plus, ordering contact lenses online is FSA-approved, so if you have flexible spending account funds you'd like to apply, now is the time. And if your prescription has expired, don't worry. 1-800 Contacts even has an to renew your prescription from home.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.