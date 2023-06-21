Digital Eye Strain? Ditch the Blue Blocking Glasses and Try This

Recent studies show blue light glasses don't protect you against eye strain, but these hacks can help.
Everyone is guilty of spending a little too much time on their devices, especially if you rely on your laptop, monitors and other tech for work. Excess screen time can harm your circadian rhythm, as blue light throws off our body's internal clock, which regulates when we feel sleepy and awake. Prolonged exposure can also cause physical harm and eye irritation, as research shows 50% to 90% of remote workers experience symptoms of digital eye strain.
While blue light blocking glasses have been shown to help protect your sleep-wake cycle from blue light, they aren't so effective in preventing computer vision syndrome (CVS), eye strain caused by prolonged exposure to a device screen.
Symptoms of CVS include:
We're not saying to get rid of your blue light glasses altogether. They're particularly helpful for sleep and when you're using your device in the evening closer to bedtime. But when it comes to eye strain, the tips below will help you protect your eyes when glued to your screen.
Cup your hands around your eyes like you're wearing a baseball cap, and look at your screen. If you notice an improvement in vision or eye comfort, there is likely too much glare in your space. Adjust the lighting by closing your windows or try a laptop shade visor.
One quick fix for this issue is the Glare Stomper, and it retails for just under $30 on Amazon.
Minimize your screen's effect on eye strain by turning down the brightness of your device in low-light conditions. Many devices have an auto-brightness setting that'll adjust its screen's illumination based on your environment's lighting.
One IOS feature allows you to reduce your screen's brightness even lower than you can in the standard display settings menu.
This one goes out to all the gamers and work-from-homers who spend prolonged periods of time in front of their devices. Looking at a screen close up for an extended time contributes to eye strain, so you want to increase the viewing distance during your break.
A good rule of thumb is to give your eyes a 15-minute break after every two hours of screen exposure. It'll give your eyes well-deserved rest from your laptop or phone screen, and your mind and muscles a chance to relax.
You can also try the 20-20-20 rule. Look at an object in the distance around 20 feet away for about 20 seconds, and do it every 20 minutes.
It's easy to rest in a hunched position in front of your desk, but sitting with good posture can help relieve strain on your neck, back and eyes.
If you have to look back and forth between a paper or other reference materials and your computer screen, make sure those materials are right next to your computer. This will reduce jerky eye and neck movements that cause added strain. A document holder is pretty cheap and keeps your papers upright and near your computer screen.
One cause of CVS is dry and itchy eyes from infrequent blinking, as we generally blink less when staring at a computer or phone screen. Using eye drops after prolonged periods of screen time can help prevent red, irritated eyes.
For more tips on maintaining good eye health, here are seven ways to take care of your eyes when you work in front of a computer and how to prevent sun damage from hurting your eyes.